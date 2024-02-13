Income-Minded Investors Should Look at Midstream Companies

Selman Akyol is a Managing Director in the Energy & Power sector at Stifel, covering Energy Infrastructure-MLPs. He joined the company in 1999. Mr. Akyol’s past accolades include ranking #1 and #2 in earnings estimates for multiple Financial Times/StarMine Awards and The Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street Survey Awards. He has been an analyst for more than 30 years, and was previously an analyst at Johnson Research & Capital, a staff accountant at Edison Brothers Stores, and an account executive at PaineWebber. Mr. Akyol earned an MBA from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Profile

Word count: 2,469

TWST: Your coverage universe is focused on companies in the energy infrastructure space, including MLPs. How would you describe the overall industry and stock performance