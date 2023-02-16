In Volatile Oil & Gas Sector, Larger Players Are Safer Bets

Sajjad Alam, CFA, is a Vice President – Senior Credit Officer in the Corporate Finance Group at Moody’s Investors Service. As a member of the Oil & Gas Team, he currently covers a portfolio of investment-grade and high-yield E&P, midstream, drilling and oilfield services companies. He joined Moody’s in 2006. Earlier, he was a Senior Manager at Scotiabank’s Global Risk Management Group. Previous to that, he held various analytical, accounting and management reporting positions at Deutsche Bank, The Bank of New York and Morgan Stanley. He received an MBA in finance from York University in Toronto, and a B.S. degree in accounting and economics from the University of Tennessee. Profile

Word count: 2,254

TWST: What is your coverage universe?

Mr. Alam: I’m currently covering upstream companies. These are the oil and gas