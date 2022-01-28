The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> January 28, 2022

In an Expanding Field, Cleantech Is a Stock-Picker’s Market

Molchanov, Pavel
Pavel Molchanov is Managing Director, Renewable Energy and Clean Technology, for Raymond James & Associates, Inc. He joined the firm in 2003 and has been part of the energy research team ever since. He became an analyst in 2006, the year he initiated coverage on the renewable energy/clean technology sector. In this role, he covers all aspects of sustainability-themed technologies, including solar, wind, biofuels, electric vehicles, hydrogen, power storage, grid modernization, water technology, and more. Within the energy research team, he also writes about the broader topics of geopolitical and regulatory issues, climate change, and ESG investing. He has been recognized in the StarMine Top Analyst survey, the Forbes Blue Chip Analyst survey, and The Wall Street Journal Best on the Street survey. He graduated cum laude from Duke University in 2003 with a bachelor of science degree in economics, with high distinction. In the broader community, he is a member of the Board of Visitors at the University of North Carolina’s Institute for the Environment; a member of the Advisory Board at Cool Effect, an environmental project funding charity; and the founder of the Molchanov Sustainability Internship Program at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London. Profile
Word count: 2,033

TWST: Let’s get started with a brief look at your coverage and your overall view of the trends and themes impacting the clean energy space.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
Interview with the CEO: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Shunning of Natural Resources Space Has Led to Deep Undervaluation
Growing Personal Wealth Likely to Fuel Spending in India, China, Indonesia
Global IT Services Companies Offer a Smart Play on Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clean Energy’s Underperformance in 2021 Creates Buying Opportunity
Federal Spending on Water Infrastructure Could Hurt Sector Over Time
In an Expanding Field, Cleantech Is a Stock-Picker’s Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 