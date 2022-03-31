Traditional Hydrocarbon Sector Positioned Well Even if Energy Prices Ease

Ben Cook, CFA, is Portfolio Manager for the Hennessy Midstream Fund and the Hennessy Energy Transition Fund, which he has managed since 2017 and 2019 respectively. He has over 20 years of experience in the public and private oil and gas markets. Earlier, he was a Portfolio Manager and member of the Investment Committee with BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC. Before that, he was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group, A.G. Hill Partners, and Opsis Capital Management, as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital, and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. He received a degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. Profile Joshua Wein, CAIA, is a Portfolio Manager to 10 of the Hennessy Funds. Previously, he was director of Alternative Investments and Co-Portfolio Manager at Sterling Capital Management, and Portfolio Manager at Bellator Capital Partners. He also worked as an associate equity research analyst at First Union Securities. He received a B.B.A. degree in finance from Emory University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University. Profile

TWST: Do you want to say a bit about the firm as a whole?

Mr. Wein: Sure. Hennessy was founded 25 years ago. It has 16 funds across a range of