The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 21, 2022

Hunting for Value in China and Emerging Markets

Zhang, Sherry
Sherry Zhang, CFA, is a Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at Barrow Hanley Global Investors. Earlier, she worked at Matthews Asia, as well as had analyst roles at Q Investments, ARC Communication, and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Ms. Zhang received a B.B.A. degree in finance and an MBA from Baylor University. Profile
Word count: 2,835

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Zhang: Barrow Hanley Global Investors is based in Dallas, Texas. We were founded in 1979 by James

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Emerging Markets: Buying Cheap Assets with a Strong Dollar
ESG Orientation Doesn’t Mean Sacrificing Performance
For High Yield Investors, Free Cash Flow Is Key to Weathering Recession
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Underperformance in Medical Device Space Still Linked to COVID
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Pricing Pressure Intensifies in Some U.S. Cannabis Markets
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 