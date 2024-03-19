High Dividend and Value Discipline Provides an Edge Over Time

Jim Cullen founded Schafer Cullen Capital Management in 1983. He is responsible for overseeing the firm and has been the CEO and Co-Portfolio Manager on all of the firm’s strategies. Mr. Cullen has also been responsible for overseeing the affiliated firm, Cullen Capital Management LLC, since its formation in 2000. Previously, Mr. Cullen was a Vice President at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. He also co-managed the New York Research, which specialized in low p/e research. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in 1965 and later worked for the research firm Spencer Trask & Company. Mr. Cullen spent four years as a Navy Officer on the aircraft carrier USS Essex after receiving a B.S. degree in finance from Seton Hall University. Profile Jennifer Chang, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Executive Director at Schafer Cullen Capital Management, Inc. Ms. Chang is the Co-Portfolio Manager on the High Dividend, Value Equity and Enhanced Equity Income strategies at Schafer Cullen Capital Management. Previously, she was an investment analyst at PNC Advisors and an associate consultant at Bain & Company. Ms. Chang received an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.S. degree from Rice University. Profile

TWST: Can you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Cullen: We started the firm in 1983. We presently manage $23 billion in assets. We have several