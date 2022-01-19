The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 19, 2022

Growing Personal Wealth Likely to Fuel Spending in India, China, Indonesia

Ewart, John
John Ewart is an Investment Manager at Aubrey Capital Management. Mr. Ewart is a Co-Manager for the Aubrey Global Emerging Markets portfolio and joined Aubrey in 2012. He is an Economics graduate from Strathclyde University and member of the CFA Institute. Mr. Ewart began his career with Glasgow-based FS Assurance in 1988, and managed European equity portfolios in the U.K. retail and pension fund market. In 2000 Mr. Ewart joined First State Investments to manage the pan European retail and segregated client portfolios. In 2004 Mr. Ewart moved to Alliance Trust PLC and subsequently managed a U.K. specialist portfolio, before proceeding to manage a Global Equity portfolio, and latterly the Global Emerging Markets portfolio. Profile
Word count: 3,821

TWST: Please start with an introduction to the Global Emerging Markets Fund.

Mr. Ewart: The Aubrey Emerging Market Opportunity Fund focuses on

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Interview with the SVP, Investor Relations: FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Esports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Shunning of Natural Resources Space Has Led to Deep Undervaluation
Growing Personal Wealth Likely to Fuel Spending in India, China, Indonesia
Global IT Services Companies Offer a Smart Play on Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Online Retail Sales at 33% and On Pace to Surpass 50%
Affluent Shoppers Opt to Trade Up on Restaurants, Travel, Entertainment
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores More Profitable Despite Less Foot Traffic
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 