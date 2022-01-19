Global IT Services Companies Offer a Smart Play on Tech

Juliette Douglas is Deputy Director of Research and a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Reach Fund (GPROX), Grandeur Peak International Opportunities Fund (GPIOX), and Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund (GPGEX) at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. She is also a Sr. Research Analyst with a specialty focus on Europe. She was named Deputy Director of Research in 2019 and is a member of the Sustainability Committee. She previously covered the technology and communication services sectors globally. She worked for over three years as a Global Equities Trader and Sr. Analyst, Director of Research team before becoming a Research Analyst in 2016. Prior to joining Grandeur Peak Global Advisors in 2013, Ms. Douglas was a Financial Analyst at Adidas in Portland, Oregon. Previously, Ms. Douglas spent four years in various roles on the Operations team at Wasatch Advisors, including her final role as Senior International Trade Analyst. Ms. Douglas graduated cum laude from Westminster College earning a B.S. in business with a concentration in finance. She serves as a Director at The Uinta Institute, a non-profit organization focused on environmental preservation in Utah. She and her husband, Sumner, love to spend time with their children and are outdoor enthusiasts. Profile Benjamin Gardiner is Sr. Research Analyst and a Portfolio Manager of the Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund (GPGOX) and Grandeur Peak Global Explorer Fund (GPGEX) at Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, LLC. He is also a key member of the team covering Central Asia. Mr. Gardiner is part of the Director of Research team. Mr. Gardiner received an MBA with Distinction from London Business School. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Utah with a B.S. in mathematics. He officially joined Grandeur Peak in 2013 and had previously spent a number of years building financial models for his father, Robert Gardiner. Mr. Gardiner and his wife, Angelee, have one daughter. He enjoys skiing, hiking, camping, and playing basketball. Profile

Word count: 2,456

TWST: Please introduce the firm and give us an overview of the funds you manage.

Mr. Gardiner: Grandeur Peak Global Advisors is a micro- to