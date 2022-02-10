Global Energy Price Shocks May Shift Attitudes Toward Fossil Fuels

Gabriele Sorbara is Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst at Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC. Mr. Sorbara has more than 15 years of research experience covering the oil and gas E&P sector. He joined The Williams Capital Group in July 2016, which merged with Siebert Cisneros Shank in November 2019, creating Siebert Williams Shank & Co. LLC (SWS). Prior to joining the firm, he covered the E&P sector at Topeka Capital Markets, Imperial Capital LLC and Caris & Company, as well as over six years at KeyBanc Capital Markets. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Hofstra University. Profile

Word count: 3,319

TWST: The oil and gas upstream industry faced a major challenge since the mid-2010s with a big development push to satisfy demand, then prices skyrocketing, huge amounts