Four Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks Set to Close the Valuation Gap

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 6, 2022
James Harvey, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Principal at Royce Investment Partners. Mr. Harvey manages portfolios in the firm’s Small-Cap Opportunistic Value strategy, including Royce Opportunity Fund, an open-end mutual fund, and is an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Royce Global Value Trust. He also works on the firm’s Global and International Small-Cap Premier strategies. He has 30 years of investment industry experience. He joined the firm in 1998 as an Analyst. He received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Albany and an MBA from New York University. Profile
Word count: 3,750
TWST: Is there an overarching investment philosophy at the firm?
Mr. Harvey: Yes. Royce Investment Partners is a specialist in small-cap