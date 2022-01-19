Four Stock Picks Promising Longer-Term Growth for Value Investors

Stephen J. Fauer, CFA, is Pinnacle Capital Management, LLC’s Chief Investment Officer and principal Portfolio Manager. He has been in these roles since Pinnacle Capital Management’s founding in 2006. He began his investment career in 1981 as a Junior Investment Analyst with J&W Seligman & Co. in New York City. He received a B.S. degree from Michigan State University and an MBA degree from New York University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about Pinnacle?

Mr. Fauer: Pinnacle Capital Management is the investment management arm of Pinnacle Holding Company.