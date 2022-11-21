The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 21, 2022

For High Yield Investors, Free Cash Flow Is Key to Weathering Recession

Sydow, Robert
Robert Sydow is a Senior Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Mesirow Financial. He runs the Mesirow High Yield and Leveraged Loan group. In his 34 years in the business, he has also been a senior high yield portfolio manager at First Interstate Bancorp, SunAmerica, and his own firm, Grandview Capital. He has managed high-yield debt for the largest foundation in the world and presently manages for one of the three largest sovereign wealth funds. Before his investment career, Mr. Sydow held several positions at Atlantic Richfield Company, now part of BP, and was the Treasurer of First Interstate Bancorp. Mr. Sydow holds dual degrees in economics and history from UCLA, a Juris Doctor from UCLA Law School, and an MBA from UCLA Graduate School of Management. Profile
Word count: 3,122

TWST: Please introduce Mesirow Financial, its history, and your role there.

Mr. Sydow: Mesirow is a financial services company that has been

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Emerging Markets: Buying Cheap Assets with a Strong Dollar
ESG Orientation Doesn’t Mean Sacrificing Performance
For High Yield Investors, Free Cash Flow Is Key to Weathering Recession
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Underperformance in Medical Device Space Still Linked to COVID
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Pricing Pressure Intensifies in Some U.S. Cannabis Markets
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 