Utilities Offer Pricing Power in Defensive Sector

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 30, 2022
John G. Ullman is President and Founder of John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Earlier, he was President of USGM Securities, Inc., and at Corning Inc., he worked in financial management. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a focus in financial management. He was named the Corning Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Profile
William R. Armstrong is Senior Securities Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at CL King & Associates, PMG Capital, Fahnestock & Co., and Salomon Brothers. He is a graduate of Montclair State University and received an MBA from New York University. Profile
Brett Winnefeld is a Securities Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at Howe & Rusling. He received an MBA from Ohio State University. Profile
Mark Abdalla is a Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at Strategic Financial Services, Manning & Napier, and BNP Paribas. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, he received a master’s degree in economics from Boston University and an MBA from Cornell University. Profile
Word count: 5,174
TWST: How about providing an overview of the firm?
Mr. Ullman: Well, thank you. It’s a pleasure to have a chance to share this information.