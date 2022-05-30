Utilities Offer Pricing Power in Defensive Sector

John G. Ullman is President and Founder of John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Earlier, he was President of USGM Securities, Inc., and at Corning Inc., he worked in financial management. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a focus in financial management. He was named the Corning Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Profile William R. Armstrong is Senior Securities Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at CL King & Associates, PMG Capital, Fahnestock & Co., and Salomon Brothers. He is a graduate of Montclair State University and received an MBA from New York University. Profile Brett Winnefeld is a Securities Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at Howe & Rusling. He received an MBA from Ohio State University. Profile Mark Abdalla is a Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at Strategic Financial Services, Manning & Napier, and BNP Paribas. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, he received a master’s degree in economics from Boston University and an MBA from Cornell University. Profile

TWST: How about providing an overview of the firm?

Mr. Ullman: Well, thank you. It’s a pleasure to have a chance to share this information.