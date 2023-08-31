Finding Companies That Control a Choke Point in Their Space

P. Ross Taylor III is a Partner with ARS Investment Partners LLC. Mr. Taylor’s professional investing experience began in 1984 as a portfolio manager. Prior to joining ARS, Mr. Taylor was the Chief Investment Officer for Somerset Capital Advisers, LLC beginning in 2009. He previously served as a Managing Director and Principal of Caxton Associates, LLC. At Caxton he managed an active equity product utilizing a value-driven strategy. Prior to joining Caxton, Mr. Taylor worked at U.S. Trust Company, rising to Senior Vice President and Manager of Institutional Equity and Balanced Investing. Before that Mr. Taylor worked at Management Asset Corporation from 1986 to 1987, and Brundage, Story, and Rose from 1984 to 1986. Mr. Taylor received a B.S. in Economics from the University of Puget Sound and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Profile

Word count: 4,974

TWST: Let’s start with some background on the firm and general approach to investments and to clients before we start focusing more on small caps.