The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> July 21, 2023

Federal Tax Incentives Spur Investment in Green Hydrogen

Miller, Travis
Travis Miller is an Energy and Utilities Strategist for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc. He covers energy and utilities. Mr. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in accounting and finance. Before joining Morningstar in 2007, he was a reporter for several Chicago-area newspapers, including the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Profile
Word count: 1,851

TWST: Please introduce the space and subsectors you focus on?

Mr. Miller: I cover U.S. utilities, including electric utilities, gas utilities,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the CEO: KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Mid-Cap Manager Ups Allocation to Energy and Materials
Asia ex-Japan Offers Compelling Long-term Investment Opportunities
McDonald’s: the Ultimate Sleep-At-Night Dividend Growth Stock
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
5 Standout Companies Positioned to Grow with the Energy Transition
Decarbonization and Electrification Subsectors Have Staying Power
Neglected Utilities Sector Can Deliver 9% to 11% Total Return
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 