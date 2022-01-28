Federal Spending on Water Infrastructure Could Hurt Sector Over Time

Ryan M. Connors rejoined Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. in January of 2015 and serves as Director of Research as well as Senior Analyst covering water and environmental equities. He was previously with the firm from 2006 to 2010 as Senior Analyst covering the water sector. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Connors served as Managing Director of Water & Agriculture Research at Janney Montgomery Scott. His experience also includes buy-side research positions with PNC Advisors, where he covered industrials and basic materials, and ProShare Advisors, where he was responsible for fixed income research and trading. Mr. Connors has won numerous analyst awards, including being named #2 stock-picker in the machinery sector for 2019 by Reuters/Refinitiv. Mr. Connors earned a bachelor of science degree in finance from Saint Joseph’s University and an MBA from Georgetown University. He resides in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., with his wife, Kelly, and their three children. He is a member of the Finance Council at Saint Albert the Great Parish and an on-site volunteer serving the men of Saint John’s Hospice, a homeless shelter in Philadelphia. Mr. Connors holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, 86, and 87 licenses. Profile

Word count: 3,534

TWST: Please introduce your firm and your role there.

Mr. Connors: Our firm is Boenning & Scattergood. We were established in 1914, so