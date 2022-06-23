The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 23, 2022

Fed Moves, Market Declines Negatively Impact Asset Managers

Biggar, Stephen
Stephen Biggar is Director of Financial Services Research at Argus Research Group Inc. Mr. Biggar is responsible for coverage of large global banks, regional banks and domestic credit card companies. He has covered financial services stocks for more than 20 years. He is also a member of the Argus Investment Policy Committee and Senior Portfolio Group, and frequently appears in print and broadcast media discussing the equity markets. Previously, he was the global director of equity research for S&P Capital IQ. He holds a degree in economics from Rutgers University. Profile
Word count: 3,475

TWST: It’s been a few years since you’ve spoken to The Wall Street Transcript. Are there any changes in your focus? Are you still looking primarily at banks? Any other

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and CIO: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)
Interview with the President and CEO: BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Utilities Offer Pricing Power in Defensive Sector
Lower-Volatility, Lower-Duration Assets Key in Rising Rate Environment
Identifying Small- and Micro-Caps at the Point of Accelerating Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Rising Interest Rates a Double-Edged Sword for BDCs
Rate Increases by Commercial Insurers Bolster Underwriting Profitability
Health Insurance Industry Should Outperform Market in 2022
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 