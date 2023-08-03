The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 3, 2023

Exxon Expanding Both Upstream and Downstream Business Units

Cook, Ben
Ben Cook, CFA, serves as Portfolio Manager for the Hennessy Midstream Fund and the Hennessy Energy Transition Fund, which he has managed since 2017 and 2019, respectively. Mr. Cook brings over 20 years of investing experience in the public and private oil and gas markets. Prior to joining Hennessy Funds, he was a Portfolio Manager and member of the Investment Committee with BP Capital Fund Advisors, LLC. Before joining BP Capital, he was a Portfolio Manager with Mariner Investment Group, A.G. Hill Partners, and Opsis Capital Management, as a Senior Analyst with Carlson Capital, and as an Equity Research Analyst with Raymond James. Mr. Cook received a B.A. in Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute. Profile
Word count: 2,725

TWST: You’ve spoken with us before, but would you refresh our readers on Hennessy’s overall business and general investment philosophy?

Mr. Cook:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the CEO: KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Midstream MLPs Offering High Yields, Attractive Total Returns
Global Energy Transition Fund Finds Four Current Buckets of Opportunity
Natural Gas Critical to Decarbonization Efforts Over Next Decades
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
5 Standout Companies Positioned to Grow with the Energy Transition
Decarbonization and Electrification Subsectors Have Staying Power
Neglected Utilities Sector Can Deliver 9% to 11% Total Return
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 