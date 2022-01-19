European Companies Dive Into Digitalization, Green Transition

David Marcus is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Evermore Global Advisors, LLC. He co-founded the firm in 2009. Mr. Marcus is portfolio manager of the Evermore Global Value Fund and the separate account portfolios. Beginning his career in 1988 at Mutual Series Fund, he was mentored by value investor Michael Price. Mr. Marcus managed the Mutual European Fund and co-managed the Mutual Shares and Mutual Discovery Funds, representing over $14 billion in assets. He also was director of European investments for Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC. In 2000, he founded Marcstone Capital Management, LP, a long/short Europe-focused equity manager, largely funded by Swedish financier Jan Stenbeck. Mr. Marcus later founded and was Managing Partner of MarCap Investors LP. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1988 with a B.S. degree in business administration and a concentration in finance. Profile

Word count: 4,892

TWST: Could you tell me about Evermore?

Mr. Marcus: Sure. We’ve been around since 2009. We started putting the idea for the business