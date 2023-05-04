The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 4, 2023

ETFs Replicate Hedge Fund Strategies at Less Cost

Beer, Andrew D.
Andrew D. Beer is the Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager at Dynamic Beta investments. He has over 25 years of experience in the hedge fund industry. Over the past decade, Mr. Beer’s singular focus has been to identify strategies to match or outperform portfolios of leading hedge funds with low fees, daily liquidity and less downside risk. Formerly, Mr. Beer worked for the Baupost Group. He also was the founding partner of three hedge fund firms in areas ranging from derivatives arbitrage to fundamental commodity investing to cross-border trading in Asia. Mr. Beer has been on the board of directors of UNICEF USA and is a co-founder and lead trustee of the Pierrepont School located in Westport, Conn. Mr. Beer is an honors graduate of Harvard College and received an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was named a Baker Scholar. Profile
Word count: 2,275

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Beer: Sure. DBi is a New York-based asset manager that specializes in something called hedge fund

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Balance Sheet to Forecast Future Value
Large-Cap Value Fund Uses Puts to Hedge Downside Risk
Exploiting Inefficiencies in the Emerging Market Debt Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Retail, Industrial Show Strength in Uneasy Real Estate Sector
Supply/Demand Equation Makes Mall REITs Attractive
Three Large-Cap Biotechs That Stand Out in an Uncertain Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 