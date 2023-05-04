ETFs Replicate Hedge Fund Strategies at Less Cost

Andrew D. Beer is the Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager at Dynamic Beta investments. He has over 25 years of experience in the hedge fund industry. Over the past decade, Mr. Beer’s singular focus has been to identify strategies to match or outperform portfolios of leading hedge funds with low fees, daily liquidity and less downside risk. Formerly, Mr. Beer worked for the Baupost Group. He also was the founding partner of three hedge fund firms in areas ranging from derivatives arbitrage to fundamental commodity investing to cross-border trading in Asia. Mr. Beer has been on the board of directors of UNICEF USA and is a co-founder and lead trustee of the Pierrepont School located in Westport, Conn. Mr. Beer is an honors graduate of Harvard College and received an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was named a Baker Scholar. Profile

Word count: 2,275

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Beer: Sure. DBi is a New York-based asset manager that specializes in something called hedge fund