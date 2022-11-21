ESG Orientation Doesn’t Mean Sacrificing Performance

Elizabeth R. Levy, CFA, is the Head of ESG Strategy at Trillium Asset Management, Lead Portfolio Manager on Trillium’s ESG Core Equity strategy, and a Portfolio Manager on Trillium’s ESG Small/Mid Cap Core and Large Cap Core strategies. As Head of ESG Strategy, she is responsible for leading the development and oversight of the implementation of ESG-related policies and initiatives across all investment strategies. Before joining Trillium in 2012, she worked as a portfolio manager for Winslow Management Company, a division of Brown Advisory, where she had been since 2004. Before joining Winslow she was a research associate for Tellus Institute, an environmental research organization. Ms. Levy is currently the Treasurer of the Board of Directors of Our Bodies, Ourselves, a nonprofit that advocates for women’s health and social justice. She has previously held volunteer board positions for the Harvest Cooperative Markets in Boston and the Boston Chapter of the Appalachian Mountain Club. Ms. Levy holds a B.S. in Chemistry from the College of William and Mary, and a Master of Environmental Management from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. She is also a member of the CFA Society Boston and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to Trillium. Would you please give us an overview of the company, its history, and its business