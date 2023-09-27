Equity Strategies Focus on Dividend Quality, Sustainability and Growth

Joseph Sroka is Chief Investment Officer at NovaPoint Capital LLC. He is also lead portfolio manager for the firm’s investment strategies. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to founding NovaPoint, he was a portfolio manager at Spectrum Advisory Services and GMT Capital in Atlanta and Epoch Investment Partners in New York. He also worked as an equity research analyst at Merrill Lynch and ABN Amro. Earlier, he was an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is both a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Market Technician (CMT). His volunteer activities are focused on helping military veterans by starting the Bunker Labs Atlanta chapter and he is the treasurer of the U.S. Army Ranger Association. Profile

Word count: 2,730

TWST: Could you tell us the firm?

Mr. Sroka: NovaPoint Capital started eight years ago. We’re an investment management advisory firm located