The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 27, 2023

Equity Strategies Focus on Dividend Quality, Sustainability and Growth

Sroka, Joseph
Joseph Sroka is Chief Investment Officer at NovaPoint Capital LLC. He is also lead portfolio manager for the firm’s investment strategies. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to founding NovaPoint, he was a portfolio manager at Spectrum Advisory Services and GMT Capital in Atlanta and Epoch Investment Partners in New York. He also worked as an equity research analyst at Merrill Lynch and ABN Amro. Earlier, he was an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army. He received a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He is both a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Chartered Market Technician (CMT). His volunteer activities are focused on helping military veterans by starting the Bunker Labs Atlanta chapter and he is the treasurer of the U.S. Army Ranger Association. Profile
Word count: 2,730

TWST: Could you tell us the firm?

Mr. Sroka: NovaPoint Capital started eight years ago. We’re an investment management advisory firm located

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Topgolf: A Growth Stock at a Value Price
Seeking Out Value in Health Care, Infrastructure and Technology
Equity Strategies Focus on Dividend Quality, Sustainability and Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Biggest Software Names Best Positioned to Benefit from AI
Generative AI: a Boon for Microsoft, a Threat to Google
AI Technology Can Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 