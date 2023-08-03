The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 3, 2023

Energy Security Concerns Spawn Renewed Reliance on Oil and Gas

Karliner, Ofer
Ofer Karliner, CFA, joined Magellan Financial Group’s Infrastructure, Transport & Industrials Team in 2016, with responsibility for company analysis and portfolio management functions. He was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2017. Mr. Karliner has more than 20 years’ experience in investment, including more than a decade in infrastructure investment. Prior to joining Magellan, he provided independent infrastructure research, which followed four years as a Senior Analyst within Colonial First State Global Asset Management’s global listed infrastructure team. His prior experience includes roles as Head of Transport Infrastructure at CP2, and various senior roles at Macquarie Securities and the New South Wales Roads and Traffic Authority in Australia. Mr. Karliner holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne, a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment from the Securities Institute of Australia, and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA Charterholder, and is a member of Magellan’s Investment Committee. Profile
Word count: 2,988

TWST: Would you start with a brief snapshot of Magellan and, more specifically, the infrastructure, transport and industrials team that you’re a part of?

