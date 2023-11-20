Emerging Markets Offer Reasonably Valued Exposure to Growth

Alex Letko, CFA, is a portfolio manager and partner at Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. Prior to joining the firm in 2018, he worked in equity research at Barclays in New York, where he covered the oil and gas industry from 2015 to 2018. Previously, he was an associate with the economic research team at Evercore ISI in New York (2013–2015). He is a graduate of Columbia Business School University where he received an MBA, University College Dublin, where he received a master’s degree in economics, and McGill University, where he also received an economics degree. Profile

Word count: 2,572

TWST: Did you want to give an overview about the firm?

Mr. Letko: Sure. Letko Brosseau has been around since 1987, and our investment