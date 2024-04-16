Electric Cars and AI Fuel Long-Term Electricity Demand

Vinson Walden, CFA, is a Founder and Portfolio Manager at City Different Investments. Prior to that, Mr. Walden was Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund from 2006 to January 2020. He was previously an Associate at Lehman Brothers in New York and Hong Kong. Mr. Walden received a BSBA from Boston University and an MBA from Columbia University. Profile

Word count: 2,544

TWST: Just to start things off, could you tell us how long you have been with City Different and what do you do there?

Mr. Walden: Sure.