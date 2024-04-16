The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 16, 2024

Electric Cars and AI Fuel Long-Term Electricity Demand

Walden, Vinson
Vinson Walden, CFA, is a Founder and Portfolio Manager at City Different Investments. Prior to that, Mr. Walden was Co-Founder and Co-Portfolio Manager of Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund from 2006 to January 2020. He was previously an Associate at Lehman Brothers in New York and Hong Kong. Mr. Walden received a BSBA from Boston University and an MBA from Columbia University. Profile
Word count: 2,544

TWST: Just to start things off, could you tell us how long you have been with City Different and what do you do there?

Mr. Walden: Sure.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Electric Cars and AI Fuel Long-Term Electricity Demand
Separating the Real Winners and Losers in the AI Boom
Generating Dividend Yield That’s Not Correlated to Interest Rates
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 