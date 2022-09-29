The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> September 29, 2022

E-commerce Adoption Resumes Normal Trajectory After COVID Bump

Fong, Marvin
Marvin Fong, CFA, is a Director and E-commerce Analyst at BTIG, LLC. He provides comprehensive coverage of online marketplaces. Previously, he covered hardlines and broadlines within BTIG’s Research and Strategy division. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Fong covered companies in the internet and media space at FBR Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, he was a buy-side analyst at Iridian Asset Management, Mackay Shields and JPMorgan Asset Management. Mr. Fong earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Profile
Word count: 4,409

TWST: Can you tell us about your coverage area?

Mr. Fong: Yes, the coverage area is e-commerce. And we have about 15 companies in total under

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO: Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE:LLAP)
Interview with the President and CEO: Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Evaluate Investments by Cash Flow Relative to the 10-Year Treasury
SpaceTech Fund Focuses on Global Security and Climate Solutions
Identifying Mid-Cap Names That Benefit from Current Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Consumer Demand Holds Up Thanks to Jobs, Savings
A Happy Holiday Season Likely for Higher-End Retailers
As More Consumption Moves Online, Competition Gets Tougher
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 