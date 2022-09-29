E-commerce Adoption Resumes Normal Trajectory After COVID Bump

Marvin Fong, CFA, is a Director and E-commerce Analyst at BTIG, LLC. He provides comprehensive coverage of online marketplaces. Previously, he covered hardlines and broadlines within BTIG’s Research and Strategy division. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Fong covered companies in the internet and media space at FBR Capital Markets. Earlier in his career, he was a buy-side analyst at Iridian Asset Management, Mackay Shields and JPMorgan Asset Management. Mr. Fong earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Profile

TWST: Can you tell us about your coverage area?

Mr. Fong: Yes, the coverage area is e-commerce. And we have about 15 companies in total under