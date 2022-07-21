The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> July 21, 2022

Despite Near-Term Volatility, Renewables Hold Long-Term Promise

Webber, Michael
Michael Webber, CFA, co-founded Webber Research & Advisory and Armistead Street Capital Partners in 2019, and has spent the past 15 years in energy infrastructure, renewables and transportation finance. Mr. Webber was previously a Managing Director & Head of LNG, Shipping & Equipment Leasing Research at Wells Fargo, prior to which he was a senior member of the Transportation Equity Research team at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Webber was named to Institutional Investor’s (I.I.) All-America Research Team for six consecutive years, finishing as the #1-ranked Shipping & LNG analyst in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2015, and part of the #1-ranked Natural Gas team in 2019. In 2020, Webber Research & Advisory finished as runner up, and was the only new research platform to receive ranked I.I. recognition across any of the survey’s 60+ sectors. Mr. Webber was named the sector’s best stock picker by the FT in 2013, #2 in 2012, named in Business Insider’s Rising Stars of Equity Research Under 35 in 2017, and is a NAMEPA award winner for his work in ESG. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2004. Profile
Wasikowski, Greg
Greg Wasikowski, CFA, is a Senior Analyst, Associate Partner and Co-Founder of Webber Research & Advisory, with a focus on renewables, infrastructure and alternative fuels. Mr. Wasikowski helped lead Webber Research to a runner-up finish in Institutional Investor’s (I.I.) 2020 All-America Research Team, becoming the only new platform to receive ranked I.I. recognition across any of the survey’s 60+ sectors. Prior to co-founding Webber Research & Advisory, Mr. Wasikowski was a senior member of the #1 I.I.-ranked Wells Fargo LNG, Shipping & Equipment Leasing team in 2019, 2018, and 2017, with a focus on energy infrastructure and shipping. Mr. Wasikowski began his career as an accounting consultant for RSM, a global leader in audit, tax and consulting services, where he focused on middle-market, growth-focused organizations in the U.S. Mr. Wasikowski was a student athlete at Bucknell University, where he majored in Accounting and Financial Management while also captaining Bucknell’s Division 1 baseball team. Mr. Wasikowski is also a CFA Charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,051

TWST: Please introduce Webber Research and tell us a little bit about the sectors and subsectors you focus on.

Mr. Webber: We cover

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder and Co-CEO: Iris Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)
Interview with the CEO: Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Unearthing Small-Cap Gems in Beaten-Down Tech Sector
Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets
Using Technical Analysis to Own the Right Sectors at the Right Time
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Look to the Waste Space for Cash Generation, Growth
Cleantech Stocks Falter, But Fundamentals Are Better Than Ever
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 