Demand for Building Products Remains Healthy — For Now

Ketan Mamtora is Building Products Analyst at BMO Capital Markets Equity Research. He joined BMO in April 2014 as a research associate covering the North American packaging and forest products sector. He was promoted to an analyst role in 2016, covering the packaging and forest products sector. In 2017 and 2018, Mr. Mamtora was named among the "All-America Research Team Rising Stars" by Institutional Investor magazine. Mr. Mamtora has worked with Mark Wilde, the senior analyst on the team, for over eight years. Mr. Mamtora assumed coverage of the Building Products sector in January 2021. The team has been a regular member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team, and was ranked #1 for the sector in the 2014 Greenwich Survey. Prior to joining BMO, Mr. Mamtora worked at Deutsche Bank alongside Mark Wilde. He holds an MBA (finance) degree. Profile

Word count: 2,897

TWST: Building products is a very broad category. Can you explain what BMO Capital means by it, and what areas you cover within it?

Mr. Mamtora: