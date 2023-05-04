2024 Should Be a Big Year for Bank M&A

Fred Cummings is the President and Founder of Elizabeth Park Capital Management. He is Portfolio Manager for the privately held alternative asset management firm focused on long/short equity, event-driven and customized investment opportunities in the banking sector. The firm supports community bank technology investment through a partnership with Strandview Capital and the Btech Consortium Fund. The firm is the investment manager for the Mission Driven Bank Fund that invests in CDFIs and MDIs throughout the country. Prior to founding Elizabeth Park, Mr. Cummings worked for 17 years at KeyBanc Capital Markets covering the banking sector. He also worked at FSI Group and McDonald & Co. He graduated from Oberlin College with a degree in economics. He is also on the board of Oak Street Net Lease Trust, The Marshall Project, and Nirvana Analytics, and is on the investment committee for Western Reserve Academy. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Cummings: The firm was launched in February of 2008, after I spent a long time as a sell-side