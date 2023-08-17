CRH: an 800-Pound Gorilla in the Construction Industry

Kathryn Thompson is a founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Thompson Research Group (TRG). TRG is an equity research and advisory firm focused on the industrial and construction sectors. In addition to managing and setting the strategic direction of the firm, she also serves as Director of Research. Ms. Thompson brings over 20 years’ experience analyzing, modeling and advising mutual funds, hedge funds, pension funds, private equity funds and family offices on investment and portfolio management. She also works closely with key public and private companies, acting as a trusted advisor for strategic planning and growth initiatives. Ms. Thompson has been recognized by The Financial Times/Starmine as a top Stock Picker in Construction Materials. A graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee and Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management, Ms. Thompson is a regular guest speaker at industry trade conferences and corporate meetings. She has been a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg, and is quoted regularly by The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Forbes, Fortune, and Bloomberg. Profile

Word count: 2,072

TWST: Please introduce TRG with a view to your role there, and tell us about your focus and key objectives.

Ms. Thompson: I am the co-founder