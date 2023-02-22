Choppy, High-Inflation Environment Benefits Value Investors

Richard Beaven, CFA, is Lead Portfolio Manager and Principal at Signia Capital Management. Mr. Beaven has 27 years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to co-founding Signia Capital Management in 2002, Mr. Beaven was the Director of Research and a Portfolio Manager for a $2B Pacific Northwest asset management firm. In 2020, Mr. Beaven and Colin Kelly acquired an equal and majority interest in Signia. Mr. Beaven also currently sits on the Board of Directors for NYSE listed Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR). Mr. Beaven holds a B.A. in business administration from the University of Kentucky and an MBA from Gonzaga University. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder and has served as President of the CFA Society of Spokane. Profile Colin Kelly, CFA, is Director of Research, Portfolio Manager and Principal at Signia Capital Management. Mr. Kelly has 18 years of experience in the investment management industry. Prior to joining Signia in 2009, Mr. Kelly was Vice President of Equity Research for a Pacific Northwest asset manager. In 2020, Mr. Kelly and Rich Beaven acquired an equal and majority interest in Signia. Mr. Kelly also serves as an adjunct finance professor at Gonzaga University. He holds a BBA with emphasis in finance and marketing from Gonzaga University. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder and serves on the Board for the CFA Society of Spokane. Profile

TWST: Please introduce Signia, and tell us about your roles there.

Mr. Beaven: Sure. Signia was founded in 2001. So we’ve been around as a