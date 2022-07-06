Cars, Broadband, Industrial Uses Intensify Semiconductor Demand

Tore Svanberg is an analyst and managing director at Stifel Financial Corp. He joined the company with the acquisition of Thomas Weisel Partners LLC in 2010. He is part of the technology group, covering semiconductors with a focus on analog, connectivity and processor semiconductors. He has been recognized for his work by The Wall Street Journal’s “Best on the Street” Analyst Survey. Earlier, he was a senior analyst and managing director at Piper Jaffray. He began his career as an analyst at Robertson Stephens. He received a degree in international relations from Franklin University in Switzerland. He also received an M.A. degree in international policy studies from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in California. Profile

Word count: 3,008

TWST: Could you tell me about your coverage?

Mr. Svanberg: I cover analog processors and connectivity semiconductors. I cover 19