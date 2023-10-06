Cannabis Stock Prices Tied to Prospects for Regulatory Reform

Jason Wilson is a Cannabis Research and Banking Expert at ETF Managers Group, LLC. With over 15 years of experience in the asset management, finance and structured product space, Mr. Wilson has a track record of bringing hard-to-access asset classes to market. He has held leadership and senior positions at several leading financial institutions. Most recently, Mr. Wilson was Senior Vice President at INFOR Financial Inc. INFOR is a leading boutique investment bank based in Toronto, Canada, that has worked in connection with a number of companies in the legal cannabis industry, including acting as adviser to Canopy Growth Corporation in connection with entering into its strategic relationship with Constellation Brands. He also worked at the investment banking divisions of Société Générale, France’s third-largest bank, and at CIBC, one of the five largest banks in Canada. While at Société Générale and CIBC, Mr. Wilson provided asset managers and financial institutions with various capital raising, financing and risk mitigation solutions and strategies. Mr. Wilson has an LLB from the University of Western Ontario. Prior to completing his university studies, Mr. Wilson was a member of the Canadian Forces and is a recipient of the Gulf of Kuwait Medal, awarded for his engagement in direct combat during the Gulf War in 1991. Profile

Word count: 3,898

TWST: Please introduce your firm, your role, and the Alternative Harvest ETF.

Mr. Wilson: I partner with ETF Managers Group, which is based in