Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product

Andrew Partheniou is Vice President, Research at Stifel GMP covering the health care, cannabis and psychedelics sectors, where he joined its predecessor firm GMP Securities L.P. (“GMP”) in 2017. He provided support to Martin Landry who has been ranked as a TopGun Analyst in the Small Cap/Special Situations and Healthcare sectors in the Brendan Wood International Worldwide Equity Capital Markets Performance — Canadian Equities Report. Mr. Partheniou has a technical background stemming from his years at a global engineering conglomerate and holds both a B. Eng. from McGill University, and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business. Profile

Word count: 2,459

TWST: Please introduce your coverage with a look at any changes you’ve made over the past year or so since we last spoke.

Mr. Partheniou: I