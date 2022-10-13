The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> October 13, 2022

Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product

Partheniou, Andrew
Andrew Partheniou is Vice President, Research at Stifel GMP covering the health care, cannabis and psychedelics sectors, where he joined its predecessor firm GMP Securities L.P. (“GMP”) in 2017. He provided support to Martin Landry who has been ranked as a TopGun Analyst in the Small Cap/Special Situations and Healthcare sectors in the Brendan Wood International Worldwide Equity Capital Markets Performance — Canadian Equities Report. Mr. Partheniou has a technical background stemming from his years at a global engineering conglomerate and holds both a B. Eng. from McGill University, and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business. Profile
Word count: 2,459

TWST: Please introduce your coverage with a look at any changes you’ve made over the past year or so since we last spoke.

Mr. Partheniou: I

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: US Lighting Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:USLG)
Interview with the CEO: SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)
Interview with the President & CEO: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Evaluate Investments by Cash Flow Relative to the 10-Year Treasury
SpaceTech Fund Focuses on Global Security and Climate Solutions
Identifying Mid-Cap Names That Benefit from Current Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Pricing Pressure Intensifies in Some U.S. Cannabis Markets
Sport Betting Businesses Growing More Profitable
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 