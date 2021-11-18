The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> November 18, 2021

Expansion of Legal Recreational Cannabis Markets Secures Path for Growth

Partheniou, Andrew
Andrew Partheniou is a Research Analyst and Associate VP at Stifel GMP covering the health care sector, where he joined its predecessor firm GMP Securities L.P. (“GMP”) in 2017. He provided support to Martin Landry, who has been ranked as a TopGun Analyst in the small-cap/special situations and health care sectors in the Brendan Wood International Worldwide Equity Capital Markets Performance - Canadian Equities Report. Mr. Partheniou has a technical background stemming from his years at a global engineering conglomerate and holds both a B. Eng. from McGill University, and an MBA from the John Molson School of Business. Profile
Word count: 2,113

TWST: Please introduce your coverage.

Mr. Partheniou: I’m the lead cannabis analyst with Stifel GMP, the Canadian arm of Stifel Financial

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)
Interview with the CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)
Interview with the Chairman of the Advisory Board: Red Light Holland Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Uncovering Opportunity in the Event-Driven and Distressed Securities Space
Despite Volatility, Asian Markets Offer Attractive Long-Term Returns
Fund’s Active Hedging Strategy Protects Capital During Downturns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Expansion of Legal Recreational Cannabis Markets Secures Path for Growth
U.S. Cannabis Operators Best Canada on Valuation, Financial Performance
Stalled Congressional Action on Cannabis Creates Buying Opportunity
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 