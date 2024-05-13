The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 13, 2024

Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P

Rinaldi, Joseph
Joseph Rinaldi is President and Chief Investment Officer at Quantum Financial Advisors, Inc. Mr. Rinaldi worked in capital markets for nearly three decades for companies such as Dimes Savings Bank, Morgan Stanley, Maryland National Bank — now Bank of America — and The Resolution Trust Corporation. His career has encompassed asset securitization, risk management and trading. During the S&L debacle, he traded over $40 billion worth of assets from banks he took over for the government. Afterward, he started his own SEC investment advisory firm that has a successful 20-plus-year track record. In addition, he teaches "Futures, Options, and Derivatives" class at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins and the Stern School of Business at New York University to both graduate and undergraduate students. He also co-authored A Beginning Guide to Alternative Assets with Dr. Howard Lodge. Mr. Rinaldi graduated from Hofstra University with a BBA and received an MBA from Pace University. Profile
Word count: 1,895

TWST: Could you please start with a brief introduction to Quantum? Tell us about your role and give us a profile of your typical clients served.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P
Concentrated ESG Fund Favors IT and Health Tech
ServiceNow and Shopify Should Benefit from AI Tailwind
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 