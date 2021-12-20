The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> December 20, 2021

Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores More Profitable Despite Less Foot Traffic

Yih, Adrienne
Adrienne Yih is a Managing Director and Research Analyst at Barclays covering U.S. specialty retail, apparel and e-commerce. She joined Barclays in 2019 and has covered the retail sector for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Barclays, Ms. Yih worked for Wolfe Research, where she was known for developing robust quantitative models used to inform her fundamental industry view and stock picks, and prior to that also led coverage of the diversified retail sector at Janney and FBR Capital Markets. Her finance career began at Prudential Investment Group with experience in investment banking, private debt investing, and quantitative asset allocation. Ms. Yih holds an MBA in finance from The Anderson School at UCLA and a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from Stanford University. Profile
Word count: 3,668

TWST: Can you tell me about your coverage?

Ms. Yih: It’s specialty retail, branded manufacturers, wholesalers, e-commerce — basically,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Interview with the SVP, Investor Relations: FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Esports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Despite Bumps, Cannabis Industry Is Seeing Significant Growth Globally
ITEQ ETF Taps Into Innovative Israeli Tech Industry
Valuation Discrepancy Makes Small Banks Attractive Investments
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Online Retail Sales at 33% and On Pace to Surpass 50%
Affluent Shoppers Opt to Trade Up on Restaurants, Travel, Entertainment
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores More Profitable Despite Less Foot Traffic
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 