Adding Alpha at the Front End of the Yield Curve

Matt Freund, CFA, is Co-Chief Investment Officer, Head of Fixed Income Strategies and Senior Co-Portfolio Manager at Calamos Investments LLC. He is responsible for oversight of investment team resources, investment processes, performance and risk. Earlier, he was Chief Investment Officer of USAA Investments, leading the teams responsible for the portfolio management of USAA’s mutual funds and affiliated portfolios, including P&C and life insurance products, and overseeing more than $140 billion in assets. Previously, he was a senior investment analyst for MetLife in the Capital Markets Group. He received a B.A. degree in accounting from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Indiana University. Profile Christian Brobst is Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager at Calamos Investments LLC. He is responsible for portfolio management and investment research. His areas of specialization include investment analysis within the securitized products sector. Additionally, he communicates the fixed income team’s investment strategy, performance, and outlook with external clients and prospects. Earlier, he worked at Wells Fargo as a fixed income portfolio manager and at Mercer Investment Consulting as a manager research consultant for fixed income. Previously, he also held roles at William Blair and Lehman Brothers Asset Management. He received a B.S. degree in finance from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from Cornell University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Brobst: Calamos Investments was founded in 1977. John Calamos is still our active Chair of the