Blockchain Not Widely Used by Fintechs, But Should Be

Robert Maltbie, CFA, is President of Singular Research, which provides performance-based research to over 100 institutional clients, and with over $60 billion in assets under management. He also manages a private fund for high-net-worth institutions and corporate executives, leveraging Singular’s proprietary research and networked industry insights. A five-star-ranked equity research analyst, Mr. Maltbie was one of the first analysts to predict the subprime collapse of 2008-2009. He is a frequent contributor to CNBC, Fox, Barron’s, and Yahoo Finance. He received a bachelor’s degree from UCLA. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Maltbie: Yes. We focus on small and micro caps. We’re independent performance-based research,