The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> September 21, 2023

Biggest Software Names Best Positioned to Benefit from AI

Lane, J. Parker
J. Parker Lane is Director of Equity Research at Stifel Financial Corp., covering applications and vertical software. Mr. Lane has been with Stifel since 2014, is a graduate of the University of Florida, and is based out of the company’s Chicago office. His coverage includes names like Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Shopify, Zoom and others. Profile
Word count: 2,844

TWST: To start things off, could you tell us about your area of coverage?

Mr. Lane: I’ve been with Stifel for about 10 years now, covering

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: LZG International Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Space Offers a Discount Relative to the S&P 500
Increasing Exposure to High Dividend Utility Stocks and Bank CDs
Small Caps Should Perform Well in Recessionary Environment
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Biggest Software Names Best Positioned to Benefit from AI
Generative AI: a Boon for Microsoft, a Threat to Google
AI Technology Can Drive Efficiency in Enterprise Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 