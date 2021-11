At-Home Alcohol Consumption Is the New Normal Post COVID

Sanjeet Aujla is an Equity Analyst at Credit Suisse. He specializes in beverages. He is a graduate of University College, London, where he received a degree in economics. Profile

TWST: What is your primary coverage area?

Mr. Aujla: The European beverages sector, including the beer industry, spirits and soft