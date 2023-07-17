Asia ex-Japan Offers Compelling Long-term Investment Opportunities

Inbok Song is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and manages the firm’s Pacific Tiger Strategy and co-manages the Asia ex Japan Total Return Equity, Emerging Markets Sustainable Future and Asia Innovators strategies. She has been a Portfolio Manager of the Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (MAPTX) since 2019, the Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Fund (MASGX) since 2023, the Matthews Asia Innovators Fund (MATFX) since 2023, and the Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) since 2023. Prior to rejoining Matthews in 2019, Ms. Song spent three years at Seafarer Capital Partners as a Portfolio Manager, the firm’s Director of Research and Chief Data Scientist. Previously she was at Thornburg Investment Management as an Associate Portfolio Manager. From 2007 to 2015, she was at Matthews, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. From 2005 to 2006, Ms. Song served as an Analyst and Technology Specialist at T. Stone Corp., a private equity firm in Seoul, South Korea, and from 2004 to 2005 she was a research engineer for Samsung SDI in Seoul. Ms. Song received both a B.A. and Masters in Materials Science and Engineering from Seoul National University. She received a Masters in International Management from the University of London, King’s College, and also an M.A. in Management Science and Engineering, with a concentration in finance from Stanford University. Profile

TWST: Would you tell our readers a little bit about Matthews, the firm’s history and its business today?

Ms. Song: We started investing in