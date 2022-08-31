An Opportune Time for Treasuries and High-Grade Corporates

Patrick Ryan, CFA, leads Madison Investments' Multi-Asset Solutions team and is a portfolio manager for the Madison Mosaic portfolio series, the Madison allocation funds and Madison's customized investment strategies. David Hottmann, CFA, CPA, is a portfolio manager for the Madison Investments' Mosaic portfolio series, the Madison allocation funds and Madison's customized investment strategies.

TWST: Could you talk about the firm?

Mr. Ryan: Madison Investments is an employee- and-founder-owned firm in Madison, Wisconsin. We were