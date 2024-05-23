AI Still in the Early Stages of the “Mother of All Cycles”

Hans C. Mosesmann is Managing Director of Rosenblatt Securities Inc. Prior to joining Rosenblatt Securities, where Mr. Mosesmann is a long-standing analyst, he was an electrical engineer who spent a decade working at the chipmakers Texas Instruments and Advanced Micro Devices before moving to Wall Street in 1996. Mr. Mosesmann spent a decade at Raymond James & Associates, Inc. covering the semiconductor industry. Prior to that, he worked as an equity analyst for several boutiques, including Needham & Company, LLC, Volpe Brown Whelan & Co. and Soundview Securities, as well as Prudential Securities. Mr. Mosesmann holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Florida and an MBA in finance from Loyola University of Maryland. Profile

Word count: 2,337

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of your coverage universe and anything you want to point out that you feel sets apart your research at Rosenblatt from that of