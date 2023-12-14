The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 14, 2023

AI Revolution Will Ultimately Benefit Data-Heavy Companies

Rao, Kishore
Kishore Rao is a Principal, Analyst and Portfolio Manager on Sustainable Growth Advisers’ Investment Committee. He has been with the firm since 2004 and sits on SGA’s Executive Committee. Mr. Rao has been co-manager of SGA’s Emerging Markets Growth Portfolio since its inception in 2014, and of SGA’s Global Mid-Cap Growth Portfolio since its inception in 2018. In 2020, he joined the portfolio management team of SGA’s flagship U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio as co-manager, and in 2022 he joined the portfolio management teams for SGA’s Global Growth and International Growth Portfolios. Prior to joining SGA, Mr. Rao was a member of the investment team at Trident Capital. Previously, he was a Founder and General Manager of the Street Events division of CCBN before it was sold to Thomson Reuters, an Investment Analyst at Tiger Management following health care services and software companies, and an Analyst at Wellington Management following semiconductor equipment. He has a B.S. in Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Profile
Word count: 3,836

TWST: A good place to start is with an introduction to the company, so tell us a bit about Sustainable Growth Advisers.

Mr. Rao: SGA was

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Magnificent Seven Could Continue to Dominate for a Long Time
AI Revolution Will Ultimately Benefit Data-Heavy Companies
Preparing for Volatility with an All-Weather Portfolio
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)
Copper Prices Supported by Renewable Energy Push
Uncovering Attractive Opportunities in the Silver Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 