Aggressive Growth Strategy Targets Disruptive Companies and Themes

Jason Tauber, CFA, is a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman. He joined the firm in 2006. Mr. Tauber is a Portfolio Manager for Large Cap Disciplined Growth and the Disrupters Portfolio. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Tauber was a research and trading analyst at Lehman Brothers, covering both retail and consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to business school, Mr. Tauber was an investment banking analyst at Cowen & Company and a product manager for a financial software startup. He received an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University, where he was a Park Leadership Fellow and he graduated from Haverford College with a B.S. degree in molecular biology. He was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society in college. Profile

Word count: 2,761

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Tauber: Sure. Neuberger Berman is maybe less of a household name, but very well known in the