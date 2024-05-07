The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 7, 2024

Aggressive Growth Strategy Targets Disruptive Companies and Themes

Tauber, Jason
Jason Tauber, CFA, is a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman. He joined the firm in 2006. Mr. Tauber is a Portfolio Manager for Large Cap Disciplined Growth and the Disrupters Portfolio. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Tauber was a research and trading analyst at Lehman Brothers, covering both retail and consumer packaged goods companies. Prior to business school, Mr. Tauber was an investment banking analyst at Cowen & Company and a product manager for a financial software startup. He received an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University, where he was a Park Leadership Fellow and he graduated from Haverford College with a B.S. degree in molecular biology. He was elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society in college. Profile
Word count: 2,761

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Tauber: Sure. Neuberger Berman is maybe less of a household name, but very well known in the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Tech Fund Seeks Out Companies That Enable or Benefit from AI
Momentum Continues Around Buildout of AI Infrastructure
Next Leg of Tech Sector Growth Will Be Data Handling
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 