The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 22, 2024

Advice for 2024: Don’t Chase Last Year’s Winners

Katz, David A.
David A. Katz, CFA, is Matrix Asset Advisors, Inc.’s President and Chief Investment Officer. He has overall responsibility for the firm’s investment efforts. After initially working at Management Asset Corporation (Westport, CT), Mr. Katz co-founded Value Matrix Management with the late John M. Gates in 1986. He served as the firm’s Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer and was Head of the Investment Policy Committee. In 1990, he merged Value Matrix Management organization into Matrix Asset Advisors. Mr. Katz chairs the Investment Policy Committee and is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst. He appears frequently as a guest on CNBC and Bloomberg Radio. He graduated summa cum laude from Union College with a degree in economics. He also received an MBA from New York University Graduate School of Business. Profile
Word count: 3,620

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Katz: I co-founded Matrix in 1986. Our mission was to prudently run money for individuals and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Advice for 2024: Don’t Chase Last Year’s Winners
Global Value Manager Likes Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy
Short-Term Concerns Create Entry Points for Long-Term Investors
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)
Copper Prices Supported by Renewable Energy Push
Uncovering Attractive Opportunities in the Silver Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 