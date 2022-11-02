Acceleration and Differentiation Are Keys to Outperforming the S&P

Chris Smith is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding portfolio manager of the Antero Peak Group. In this role, he is the portfolio manager for the Antero Peak and Antero Peak Hedge Strategies. Prior to joining Artisan Partners and founding the Antero Peak Group in October 2016, Mr. Smith was a senior analyst at Kingdon Capital Management where he managed capital directly for Mark Kingdon. Mr. Smith spent the majority of his career at Karsch Capital Management where he was a managing director and a senior analyst covering the consumer, media and industrial sectors. Upon Karsch Capital closing in August 2013, Mr. Smith was selected by Michael Karsch to create and exclusively manage Centerline Investment Partners, a long-only fund with more than $100 million in assets, which he then merged into Kingdon Capital with the client’s approval. Mr. Smith has also worked at Soros Fund Management, as well as UBS and Credit Suisse in equity research. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (summa cum laude). Profile

Word count: 2,616

TWST: Could you discuss Antero Peak?

Mr. Smith: The Antero Peak Group was launched about five years ago. We are an equity boutique. We manage