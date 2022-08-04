The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 4, 2022

5 Japanese Growth Stocks Priced Like Value Stocks

Takeda, Masakazu
Masakazu Takeda, CFA, CMA, is a Portfolio Manager for SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., subadviser to the Hennessy Japan Fund, and he has managed the fund since 2006. Prior to joining SPARX in 1999, Mr. Takeda was employed by the Long Term Credit Bank of Japan — currently Shinsei Bank — and LTCB Warburg, now UBS Securities. Mr. Takeda received a B.S. in liberal arts from International Christian University, and he is a CFA charterholder and a chartered member of the Security Analysts Association of Japan. Profile
Word count: 2,332

TWST: Could you please identify yourself and give an overview of the fund you manage?

Mr. Takeda: My name is Masa Takeda

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)
Interview with the President and CEO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)
Interview with the Co-Founder and Co-CEO: Iris Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Negative Consumer Sentiment Is Actually a Bullish Indicator
3 Great Companies Finally Cheap Enough to Buy
Creating a Platform That Lets Financial Advisers Do It Their Way
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four West Coast Banks Set to Benefit from Rate Hikes
Relative the Rest of the S&P, Banks Are a Good Place to Be
Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 