Look Across Fixed Income Segments for Yield and Diversification

Matthew L. Rubin is Chief Investment Officer at Cary Street Partners. He leads the portfolio advisory group’s initiatives and engagement with advisers. Prior to joining Cary Street Partners, he was Chief Investment Officer and in other related roles at AnchorCove Partners, Matrix Private Capital Group, and Neuberger Berman. His insight and commentary have been quoted in numerous publications, including The New York Times, Financial Times, and Barron’s. He has appeared as a guest speaker on both CNBC and Bloomberg television. He attended Stanford University’s Executive Management Program and received a B.A. degree from Stony Brook University. Profile

Word count: 2,641

TWST: Could you tell me about Cary Street?

Mr. Rubin: Cary Street is a Richmond-based RIA. We manage $10 billion of assets for individuals and